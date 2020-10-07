Malawi: Chakwera Says Mozambique Visit Fruitful

Lilongwe — (C)Govati Nyirenda

Malawi President, Dr Lazarus Chakwera has hailed his state visit to the Republic of Mozambique as a move to further cement the bilateral relationship between the two countries.

This is a third international state visit since he was elected to power on 23 June, 2020 after visiting Zambia and Zimbabwe respectively.

Briefing the media on arrival at the Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) Chakwera said his visit to Mozambique was very successful as he tackled, with his Mozambican counterpart, Philip Nyusi, various topics of mutual benefit to the people of the two nations.

"We discussed various important issues that matter to the two countries. For instance, President Nyusi is very ready to work with us in areas of energy, agriculture, security and rail transport among others.

"The Mozambican President has assured me that he will make sure that farm inputs, especially fertilizer will be transported into the country through Mozambique without any challenges," he said.

The Malawi leader said he was thrilled because President Nyusi gave him a warm reception and that he was quite aware of how strategic Beira and Nacala Ports are to Malawi, as a landlocked country.

Chakwera's visit happens when northern Mozambique is having its security being compromised due to some rebellious attacks.

The President said he wants problems affecting any of the countries within the SADC region to be considered as shared problems to all member states.

"We need to join hands in dealing with such situations to ensure that people of those affected countries are helped accordingly," he said.

Chakwera said Malawi was currently working with Zambia in the sector of energy noting that the two countries shared similar problem of black outs.

The Plane carrying President Chakwera touched down at KIA at around 4 :27pm and the president was met on arrival by the State Vice President, Dr Saulos Klaus Chilima.

KIA was dressed with different political party colours of the Tonse Alliance member parties that include the Malawi Congress Party (MCP), UTM and Peoples Party (PP) among others.