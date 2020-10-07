Kenya: Galana Oils AFC Leopards Preseason Training

AFC Leopards Tuesday received a financial boost after reaching an agreement with Galana Oil Kenya Limited to sponsor their preseason training.

The 13-time Kenyan Premier League champions have reached a deal with oil firm Galana Oil Kenya Limited which operates Delta petrol stations across the country. The company is also the sole distributor of ENOC lubricants in Kenya.

"AFC Leopards has today partnered with Galana Oil Kenya Limited to co-sponsor our preseason training in preparation for the 2020/21 season," read a statement on AFC Leopards official website.

Speaking during the launch that was graced by Galana Oil officials, AFC Leopards chairman Dan Shikanda was elated by the sponsorship saying it has come at a time when the club has stepped up preparations for the new season.

"We are delighted with this preseason sponsorship we have received and it is a boost for us financially. The club is currently preparing for the new season and we believe such sponsorships will continue coming our way. Apart from the shirt sponsor Betsafe, we are also negotiating with other companies for multiple sponsorships so as to ensure the club is financially stable," said Shikanda who was accompanied by club treasurer Maurice Chichi.

The sponsorship comes as a boost to the players and technical bench as a number of Kenyan Premier League clubs have started training in groups ahead of the new league season whose kick-off date remains unknown after the Minsitry of Sports extended the ban on contact sports.

Ingwe plan to hold 10 training camps in Eldoret and Kakamega.

It remains to be seen whether Leopards will appoint a new coach to handle their preseason training with grapevine rife that the club is lining up a foreigner to work with interim coach Anthony Kimani.