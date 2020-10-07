Tanzania: 'We Need Anti-Graft Crusader'

WITH the 2020 General Election edging ever closer, Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa on Tuesday insisted that Tanzania needs a leader with zero tolerance towards graft.

Addressing a campaign rally in Mafia District, Coast Region, Mr Majaliwa said the nation needs an anti-graft crusader, who would ruthlessly fight against the vice, taking in account that corruption has, for years, hindered the country from achieving fast-paced development.

The Prime Minister apparently suggested Tanzanians should again put their trust in the CCM presidential flag-bearer and incumbent leader Dr John Magufuli, who has won many plaudits in and outside the country for his anti-corruption drive.

He said before President Magufuli assumed the highest political leadership post in 2015, both grand and petty corruption were rampant in the society, and the malpractices had retarded the country's development.

"The leader we elect to the presidential post should be able to form the government and ensure the appointees fulfill their duties diligently at all levels across the country," he said.

During the rally, the PM implored Tanzanians, irrespective of their political ideologies, to vote for Dr Magufuli and the Mafia parliamentary aspirant Omari Kipanga and CCM's Ward Councillor candidates for sustainable development.

"When October 28th comes, people should make sure they choose leaders who will bring development and avoid being driven by what they would regret later. We are looking for a God-fearing and developmentoriented person," he insisted.

Mr Majaliwa underlined the importance of upholding the prevailing peace and unity among Tanzanians.

"The issue of strengthening peace is very crucial... if we choose a leader who is likely to incite chaos through his statements and deeds we should be aware that we are putting the lives of our women and children at risk since these are the groups that are highly affected. Let's go for a party with the ability of strengthening peace," said Mr Majaliwa.

He assured the crowd that the CCM government is prepared to serve the people, noting that in the past five years a lot has been achieved under Dr Magufuli's administration and called upon Tanzanians to give him another five years to accomplish his development agenda.

Focusing on the transport problem facing Mafia residents, the Premier said plans were underway to ensure the matter is addressed. He said the construction of the Mafia- Nyamisati ferry was in progress.

According to Mr Majaliwa, the construction of the ferry is addressed in the previous CCM manifesto at the cost of 5.3bn/-.

"As of now, the work has reached 95 per cent, whereby a sum of 4.1bn/- has been spent with the ferry anticipated to be operational in November, this year," he said.

He assured Mafia residents that efforts will be made to establish reliable transport in the area, noting that before the completion of the ferry, the government availed another ferry to operate between Mafia and Nyamisati after the previous one broke down.

Equally, the government has allocated a sum of 14bn/- for the construction of a port at Nyamisati and a docking yard at Mafia Port to improve service delivery and transportation in Mafia.

The premier further said that the government will continue with its plan of constructing tarmac roads in the country, including those that connect Mafia to other districts.

He explained that the feasibility study for the 55- kilometre road from Kilindoni to RAS Mkumba in Mafia that aims at facilitating economic activities in those areas has already been completed.

Premier Majaliwa insisted that the 2020/2025 CCM manifesto has directed for the purchase of two ferries that will provide services between Nyamisati and Mafia.

"After the completion of the current ferry another ferry will be constructed so as to completely get rid of marine transportation challenges in the area," he said.

"In strengthening the protection of fishermen the government will procure seven boats that will be used for patrol, where Mafia will get one and additional one for patrol officers," he added.