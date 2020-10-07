Malawi: Dar, Lilongwe to Bolster Ties

MALAWI President Lazarus Chakwera is expected to arrive on Wednesday in Tanzania for a three-day state visit aimed at strengthening bilateral ties between the two nations.

According to the Minister for Foreign Affairs and East Africa Cooperation Prof Palamagamba Kabudi, the visiting Chakwera and his host President John Magufuli are expected to lay the foundation stone for Mbezi Luis Bus Terminal on the outskirts of the city.

Briefing reporters in Dar es Salaam, Prof Kabudi said the visit by President Chakwera is in fulfillment of President Magufuli's invitation extended to the Malawian leader.

This is President Chakwera's first state visit since he took over the high office in Malawi in June this year.

Prior to his visit to Tanzania, he conducted a one -day working visit in Zambia and Zimbabwe respectively.

Prof Kabudi said the laying of the foundation stone at the new bus terminal is part of the activities planned for the Malawian leader while in Tanzania.

"The laying of the foundation stone at the new bus terminal signifies the cooperation between the two countries in promoting development projects," Prof Kabudi said.

The 22million US dollars (about 51bn/-) modern bus terminal will have capacity to ac commodate 3,430 buses per day upon completion.

Upon his arrival in the country, President Chakwera will be received by his host Dr Magufuli and accorded a state reception.

"The president of Malawi will also have an opportunity to visit Dar es Salaam Port and Malawi Cargo Centre which has been an important mark for the cooperation between the two countries," Prof Kabudi said.

The minister recalled that Tanzania and Malawi have been cooperating in various fields including social, economic, political, security and defence and regional affairs, especially in the South African Development Community ( SADC) and African Union (AU).

The two countries have been cooperating in executing joint projects, including the construction of One Stop Border Post (OSBP) at Songwe/ Kasumulo Border and Songwe River Valley projects.

He added that Tanzania and Malawi are also cooperating in improving infrastructure in the Mtwara corridor.

Prof Kabudi further hinted out that the trade relations between the two countries was stronger, noting that Malawi is among the countries which have invested in Tanzania mainly focusing on various sectors including finance, manufacturing, transport, construction, agriculture and oil.

According to Tanzania Investment Centre (TIC) until September this year, there were eight registered projects from Malawi worth US dollars 30.11 million which provided employment to 390 Tanzanians.

He also noted that some companies from Tanzania have also invested in Malawi.

Prof Kabudi noted that statistics from Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) show that Tanzanian exports to Malawi has increased from 111,802.70m/- in 2015 to 130,758.10 in 2019 while imports have increased from 26,999.05m/- in 2015 to 55,263.70m/- in 2019.

He said the trade growth has been contributed by the efforts by two countries to improve the transport sector, increase production and continued efforts to minimize Non -Trade Barriers (NTBs).

Prof Kabudi noted that in the past five years Tanzania has continued to strengthen its relationship with her neighbours and other countries around the world.

"The relationship between Tanzania and her neighbours is excellent as ever, and indeed the state visit by the Malawian President is another milestone in demonstrating how Tanzania is cooperating with her neighbours," he said.

"The state visit by the Malawi President will strengthen and further elevate the cooperation between Malawi, Tanzania and countries that surround us."