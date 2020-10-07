Tanzania: NEC - We Won't Spare Errant Candidates

6 October 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Mugini Jacob in Mara

CANDIDATES who propagate hate speeches and seditious statements during ongoing election campaigns risk being disqualified, the National Electoral Commission (NEC) has warned.

The NEC cautioned that it would not tolerate candidates who infringe election regulations; insisting it would remove them from a list of candidates before the October 28th General Election.

NEC Director Dr Wilson Mahera sounded the warning during a crucial stakeholders meeting organised by the electoral body in Mara Region on Monday.

"We will not bear with anyone who does not abide by the regulations such as creating public fears, seditious statements... a leader who continues causing public fears, uttering seditious words may find himself/ herself out of the list of candidates before polling date," Mr Mahera said.

He wondered why some political leaders have continued to blame NEC over disqualified candidates vying for different posts, noting that so far, the commission has worked on many appeals.

The NEC Director urged those who still have complaints against disqualification of their aspirants to follow proper channels to appeal, instead of giving statements that jeopardise the country's peace and tranquility.

"We have worked on many appeals and our doors are open for anyone to challenge the decisions we make... they can go to court, instead of threatening and inciting violence," he said.

Some participants of the meeting underscored the importance of every candidate to avoid uttering seditious statements during and after the general election.

The meeting brought together various stakeholders from across the region.

One of the NEC's commissioners, who attended the meeting, retired Judge Thomas Mihayo, assured Tanzanians that the body will ensure that the election is going to be free and fair.

Retired judge Mihayo, however, urged every stakeholder to fulfill his or her responsibility during the general election, something which will create a room for citizens to vote peacefully on polling day.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Amina Mohamed & Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Contend for Top WTO Post
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Kenya Mulls Army's 2021 Withdrawal From Somalia

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.