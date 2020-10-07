Tanzania: NEC - We Won't Spare Errant Candidates

CANDIDATES who propagate hate speeches and seditious statements during ongoing election campaigns risk being disqualified, the National Electoral Commission (NEC) has warned.

The NEC cautioned that it would not tolerate candidates who infringe election regulations; insisting it would remove them from a list of candidates before the October 28th General Election.

NEC Director Dr Wilson Mahera sounded the warning during a crucial stakeholders meeting organised by the electoral body in Mara Region on Monday.

"We will not bear with anyone who does not abide by the regulations such as creating public fears, seditious statements... a leader who continues causing public fears, uttering seditious words may find himself/ herself out of the list of candidates before polling date," Mr Mahera said.

He wondered why some political leaders have continued to blame NEC over disqualified candidates vying for different posts, noting that so far, the commission has worked on many appeals.

The NEC Director urged those who still have complaints against disqualification of their aspirants to follow proper channels to appeal, instead of giving statements that jeopardise the country's peace and tranquility.

"We have worked on many appeals and our doors are open for anyone to challenge the decisions we make... they can go to court, instead of threatening and inciting violence," he said.

Some participants of the meeting underscored the importance of every candidate to avoid uttering seditious statements during and after the general election.

The meeting brought together various stakeholders from across the region.

One of the NEC's commissioners, who attended the meeting, retired Judge Thomas Mihayo, assured Tanzanians that the body will ensure that the election is going to be free and fair.

Retired judge Mihayo, however, urged every stakeholder to fulfill his or her responsibility during the general election, something which will create a room for citizens to vote peacefully on polling day.