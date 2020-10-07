Tanzania: Airtel, Worldremit Partner to Enhance Mobile Services

AIRTEL Tanzania in collaboration with WorldRemit, the global payments company have come together to enable Airtel Money customers send and receive money directly into their mobile money wallets from abroad.

This will contribute to deepening financial inclusion and further boost the economic and industrial agenda.

The Airtel Tanzania Director of Airtel Money services, Isack Nchuda said the partnership with WorldRemit will widen access to money transfer for recipients in urban and rural areas, as they can now receive international money transfers directly to their mobile wallets without the need for a bank account or internet connection.

"Our work with WorldRemit will hugely contribute to accomplish the telecom company's vision of providing unique, convenient and affordable products and services to our customers. The launch of this service between WorldRemit and Airtel Money is a testimony of our commitment to support the ongoing agenda of financial inclusion initiatives and breaking the divide between rural and urban communities," he said.

WorldRemit makes it easy to send money to Airtel accounts in Tanzania from more than 50 countries around the world.

Customers can download the app or create an account to start transferring money to family and friends in Tanzania today.

Airtel Money customers can receive money from over 50 countries worldwide, including a number of countries such as the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Sweden, Canada, Germany, Norway, Netherlands, Denmark and Belgium.

"Airtel Money is increasingly becoming an attractive and more inclusive operator in offering faster, convenient and safe cross border remittances. The service is affordable with the most competitive fees compared to other international money transfer corridors. Recipients in Tanzania from over 50 countries will receive their money instantly once the transaction is confirmed," he said.

Mobile money has already helped to reduce transaction costs, increase convenience and improve accessibility for individuals and businesses.

"We are delighted to be working with Airtel Tanzania to ensure that Tanzanians can have access to financial support from their family and friends abroad. The connection allows us to give customers even more remittance options whilst continuing to provide a convenient, safe and secure service," said Cynthia Ponera, Country Manager for Tanzania at WorldRemit.

Airtel Money Tanzania is currently connected to over 1000 companies, including utility service providers and is also integrated with over 40 financial institutions.