Tanzania: Expect Good Prices in CCM Govt, Farmers Told

CCM presidential running mate, Ms Samia Suluhu Hassan, has pledged great fertilizers price drop and prosperity to tobacco and maize farmers in Katavi region once her party becomes re-elected.

She made the announcement while addressing an election campaign rally at small town of Inyonga in Mlele District, Rukwa Region, saying: "The price of tobacco will be around 1.65 US dollars (about 3,795/-) per kilogramme from 1.45 US dollars (about 3,335/-) and fertilizers' prices will be slashed from 120,000/- per bag to 75,000/-."

On unpaid dues, CCM presidential running mate assured the farmers that by next week, Tanzania Tobacco Board (TTB) Director General will arrive in Katavi to ensure all farmers are paid accordingly.

"TTB Director General will arrive here by next week to ensure that all tobacco farmers are paid their dues. Also, the high rate of loans of fertilizers given to farmers will now be reduced from 11 to 7.5 per cent," she said.

On the tobacco put aside as rejects and previously destroyed, she said they will now be purchased at 500/- per kilogramme.

The Vice-President further noted that the fifth phase government has negotiated with several tobacco companies to increase purchasing tonnes of local tobacco from farmers, adding that even the grades produced will change.

In a related development, she noted that previously maize seeds sold to farmers at 120,000/- per bag will now be purchased at 75,500/-.

While recommending the farmers for realising big and surplus harvests and being marketed, also outside the country, she said: "For instance, during 2017/18 season farmers in the region realized 1,085,000 tonnes different types of food out of which 676,629 tonnes were cereals like maize, rice and millet, and cash crops' production also increased from 55,129 to 66,736 tonnes."

She attributed that to the fifth phase government, having put a friendly environment for farmers to ensure they practise productive farming, adding that the same will be for their markets.

Ms Samia said that in the next five years if elected, they will increase land suitable for irrigation size and encourage farming schemes and infrastructures.

"Katavi region currently is accommodating 99,050 hectares of land suitable for irrigation farming, but only 23,113 ha has been utilized which is equivalent to 23 per cent," she explained.

Earlier, Katavi constituency parliamentary seat aspirant on the CCM ticket, Engineer Issac Kamwelwe told Ms Suluhu that over 18bn/- has been spent on the implementation of development projects in Mlele District.

In the course, Eng Kamwelwe has sailed unopposed in the area since 2015 taking over from former Prime Minister, Mizengo Pinda, who also was their MP for two consecutive terms.