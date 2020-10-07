Tanzania: Ttcl Connects Kondoa District

THE TTCL Corporation has continued to expand telecommunication services to rural areas after launching a new telecommunication tower in Khondamairo Ward, Kondoa District, in Dodoma Region.

Speaking at the inauguration event, the District Administrative Secretary, Andrea Ng'hwani thanked TTCL for addressing the county's long-term challenge of lack of telecommunication services in the areas.

He said that the communication services will increase productivity in the ward and nearby areas including opening the doors to employment opportunities and boost income.

"Let us use the communication tower to promote employment in areas like Sim Card registration, agents to sell TTCL voucher and T-Pesa agencies," he said.

The residents in the ward have been advised to take advantage of the telecommunication tower to create and explore new development opportunities, including finding markets for their produce.

Mr Ngw'ani urged the residents in the ward to ensure that the telecom infrastructure and other TTCL infrastructure are protected from any form of vandalism.

"When we destroy this infrastructure, it means that the ward will lack telecommunication, thus affecting social activities and development in our areas," he said.

He added that stern legal measures will be taken against those who will be caught vandalizing the telecom infrastructures.

The TTCL Corporation Director General, Waziri Kindamba said TTCL will continue to support the government's efforts in deploying telecommunication services in most challenging areas, particularly in rural areas and along the borders.

"In partnership with the Universal Communications Services Access Fund (UCSAF), we have succeeded in deploying mobile telecommunications in more than 130 wards across the country, reaching more than 506 villages. As the efforts are still in place, reach the remaining towers to bring telecommunications services closer to the people," he said.

The Director General added that the people of Khondomairo ward will have access to telephone, text messaging, internet and financial transaction services to send, receive and withdraw money, purchase airtime, banking services and purchasing electricity.