Tanzania: NMB Launches Innovative Digital Customer Tools

6 October 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

NMB bank has launched three innovative and transformative digital customer experience tools, aimed at simplifying interactions between it and its customers.

Gracing the occasion in Dar es Salaam, the bank's Chief Executive Officer, Ruth Zaipuna said with this approach, the bank will also recognize and visit customers to appreciate their loyalty and business, because the theme this year is 'One Team, One Dream'.

She further said the digital customer experience tools are part of the bank's celebration of the International Customer Service Week that aims to recognize, encourage and appreciate its customers and staff who deliver exceptional customer experience.

For example, the new NMB WhatsApp Contact Centre number, offers customers an innovative alternative to customer service, where in addition, the bank continues to stay close to its customers and encourages them to be part of its transformation journey and mission, and be the bank of choice by sharing their feedback on service improvements using this channel.

Through the QR code instant feedback platform displayed on NMB ATM screens across the country and at all service desks in branch network, customers with smart phones can scan and provide feedback on the services received from the bank.

"The bank is dedicated to the use of technology in bringing solutions to its customers. I am happy to announce the launch of these three digital platforms that will transform our customers experience by providing innovative banking services and additional opportunity to receive feedback for service improvements," said Ms Zaipuna.

