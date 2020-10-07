Tanzania: Preach Against Heavy Alcohol Intake, Politicians Told

CANDIDATES vying for different posts in the October 28th General Election have been urged to use the campaign window in educating the public on dangers of engaging in heavy alcohol intake, which might lead to loss of lives.

The Coordinator of the Crisis Resolving Centre (CRC), Ms Gladness Munuo made the call recently, as part of an initiative to commemorate the International Alcohol Free Day marked on each October 3.

"Studies shows that excessive consumption of alcohol has led to the growth of non-communicable illness such as blood pressure, diabetes and cancer. "Likewise, many countries are losing their manpower, especially the youth dying for heavy consumption of alcohol," said Ms Munuo.

The alcohol free advocate pointed out that election aspirants could incorporate an awareness raising segment in their campaigns, to help ease the pace at which the problem is escalating.

Ms Munuo added that if the problem is left to continue, chances of illness and losing people, who die due to excessive consumption of alcohol will grow further.

She added that each October 3, people across the globe come together to mark the alcohol free day. This exemplifies that a person can live free from alcohol.

According to her, Tanzania, like many other countries, commemorates the day, but due to existence of Covid-19 in the many countries this year's observance has been marked via virtual workshops on using substitute drinks among many activities.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Alcohol consumption is not recommended to expectant mothers who want to deliver healthy babies," she said.

Under this year's theme "Tell your story" the Coordinator called upon people to, instead of capitalizing on excessive alcohol consumption, opt for other drinks like milk, tea and water for own health benefits.

A statement issued by Movendi International, a largest independent global movement for development through alcohol prevention noted that more efforts are needed at national level to protect people's right to live free from alcohol and to promote health and development through alcohol prevention.

"More than three billion people equivalent to 57 per cent of the global adult population live free from alcohol, according to the World Health Organization (WHO) - many of them, living in low- and middle income countries. "But the alcohol industry is pushing aggressively to convert children, youth and adults to alcohol consumers and in doing so is threatening health, well-being and socio-economic development of countries," noted the statement.

The WHO Global Alcohol Strategy provides guidance for policy-makers in [name your country] by encouraging to support children, youth and adults in their alcohol-free way of life and to protect them from pressures to start consuming alcohol.