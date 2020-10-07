Tanzania: Act Information Officer in Court for Porno Circulation

ALLIANCE for Change and Transparency (ACT)-Wazalendo Information Officer, Dotto Daudi, on Tuesday appeared before the Kisutu Resident Magistrate Court in Dar es Salaam for publishing pornography materials in his twitter account.

The 34-year-old resident of Tabata Kimanga denied the charge before Principal Resident Magistrate Janeth Mtega.

Daudi, alias Rangimoto, alias Jemes Michael was granted bail on simple condition of securing one surety, who signed bond of 5m/-.

Magistrate Mtega adjourned the case to November 2, 2020 for mention, as investigations into the matter, according to the prosecution, led by State Attorney Ashura Mzava, have not been completed.

Prosecuting, the prosecution told the court that the accused person committed the offence on diverse dates between January 1 and February 26, 2020 at Tabata area within Ilala District in the city of Dar es Salaam.

The court head that within the period, Daudi allegedly published pornography materials through his mobile phone, TECNO of make in a twitter account namely Jemes Michael, alias Jemes Michael.

Arraignment of ACT-Wazalendo official comes hardly a month after Electronic (E)-Content Officer with (Chadema) was taken before the same court, charged with providing contents in the party's online TV without license issued by the Tanzania Telecommunication Regulatory Authority (TCRA).

He is Dominic Mgaya, a resident of Kimara areas. Like Daudi, the Chadema official also denied the charge and was released on bail.

The prosecution alleged that on diverse dates between October 14th, 2017 and September 1st, 2020 at various places within the city of Dar es Salaam, Mgaya allegedly provided online content through an online YouTube Channel or Account known as Chadema Media TV.

It was alleged that the accused person committed the offence without a license issued by the TCRA, an offence which is contrary to section 103 (1) of the Electronic and Postal Communications Act No. 3 of 2010.

Such provision is read together with Regulations 14 (1) and 18 of the Electronic and Postal Communication (Online Content) Regulation, GN No. 133 of 2018.

According to section 21 (1), a person who contravenes the provisions of these Regulations commits an offence and shall, upon conviction, where no specific punishment has been provided, be liable to a fine of not less than 5m/-or to imprisonment for a term of not less than 12 months or both.