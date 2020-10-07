Malawi, Mozambique Agree to Maintain Political and Diplomatic Consultations

6 October 2020
Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)
By Martin Chiwanda in Tete, Mozambique

Tete — President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera and his Mozambican counterpart Filipe Nyusi has highlighted the need to maintain political and diplomatic consultations between the two countries aiming at finding lasting solutions on issues affecting the two countries.

This was discussed during President Chakwera's day long visit to Songo in Tete Province in Mozambique Tuesday after the two heads of state, met privately before co-chairing a high level bilateral engagement meeting between delegations from the two countries.

In a Joint Communiqué, the two Presidents say apart from power supply to Malawi, the two countries have agreed work together to create additional infrastructure along the development corridors with the aim of improving mobility of people and goods by prioritizing Malawi connection to the Sena rail line through Vila Nova de Fronteira de Marka.

"We are very willing to supply energy to Malawi; through the already existing projects such as the construction works for the 400KV electricity transmission line for Mozambique and Malawi interconnection. Connecting Matambo Substation in Tete Mozambique and Phombeya in Malawi," President Nyusi said after the bilateral talks with President Chakwera.

The two governments expressed satisfaction in the communiqué with the process of reaffirming of the common border that is taking place in accordance with the plan agreed between the technical teams of the two countries.

"There is a need to raise awareness among border communities in order to preserve the landmarks and avoid construction of new infrastrures on the affirmed borders as a way of ensuring peaceful co-existence among the local communities in the two countries," the Communiqué reads in part.

President Chakwera addressing the high level delegation after the private meeting with his counterpart, he said the two countries share common social statuses which need to be respected.

"Malawians and Mozambicans are all the same despite sharing the borders. We are all brothers and sisters," he pointed out.

Read the original article on Malawi News Agency.

Copyright © 2020 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.