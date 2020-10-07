Malawi: Luki 24 7 Releases New Single

6 October 2020
Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)
By Blessings Kapina

pic by Mwenisungo

Lilongwe, October 6, Mana; A Lilongwe-based gospel female singer, Luki24 7 whose real name is Pamela Mwenisungo has dropped a danceable song titled 'Koma Eeeh' in which she is appreciating the grace of God amidst Covid-19.

She told Malawi News Agency (Mana) in Lilongwe Tuesday, that the song was talking about the grace of God that keeps people happy and celebrating life regardless of going through hard times and miserable challenges.

"I am talking about the grace of God because it is what has kept us away from destruction and kept us as a country afloat even through the corona virus pandemic," she said.

Luki24 7 said that God has been faithful to take care of people in the country amidst the Corona virus pandemic.

The Singer expressed joy and happiness in the song because God has changed her situations.

She continued to say that, she is amazed by God's blessings towards her life and His caring and supply hence the title 'koma Eeeh'

Luki24 7 added that, she is floating in the mercy and grace of God and acknowledges to be loved more than anything regardless of her sins.

The Singer said that God has fixed all her problems and washed her doubts as such He has left her speechless and so amazed for His goodness.

Part of the song, am not living large/ the little things I have are somehow enough/ndisaname La lero sinasanje but somehow I am happy, I am happy/ndisaname la lero silinandiwaze but somehow I am happy, I am happy/

She said that, the song is danceable and well balanced to make people enjoy listening to it and the song was released as a gift to herself as well as celebrating her birthday.

The host of Saturday Musical Connections programme on Trans world Radio (TWR), DJ Mpho said that after listening to the song he likes her flexibility and the African fusion in the beat as such it is the song to vibe to.

The Single which is currently enjoying airplay in various radio stations across the country was produced by C-Kay and is available on www. reverbnation.com

The Song is not being sold but those who are willing to support are welcome to do so via Mpamba 0881892039, Airtel money 0998369313 and National bank 1005199332.

