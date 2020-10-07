Malawi: Police's Mlotha Appointed Malawi Chief Immigration Officer - Medi Now PS

6 October 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Watipaso Mzungu

Government has appointed Commissioner of Police for the Northern Region, Hannings Mlotha, as the new Director-General for the Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services.

Mlotha replaces Masauko Medi who has been redeployed to the Ministry of Homeland Security where he is going to take up the post of Principal Secretary (PS).

According to a government communication Nyasa Times has seen, the appointment is effective October 2, 2020.

Apart from serving as commissioner of police for the Northern Region, Mlotha was also overseeing research and planning at the Malawi Police Service.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Amina Mohamed & Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Contend for Top WTO Post
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ruling Party Resists South African President's Anti-Graft Push

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.