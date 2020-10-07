South Africa: Police Minister Demands the Arrest of Lawless Protesters Following Storming of a Court and Burning of a Police Van in the Free State

press release

Pretoria — Police Minister, General Bheki Cele has learnt with shock and disgust of the demonstration by a group of farmers outside the Senekal Magistrates Court, which resulted in arson and vandalism.

Minister Cele has condemned the actions by protesters who gathered outside court demanding justice for the murdered farm manager, Brandon Horner.

Two suspects appeared in court on Tuesday 06 October 2020, for the brutal killing on the 21-year-old.

Police reports indicate that following the brief court appearance, around a hundred demonstrators, among them armed farmers, stormed into the court building demanding the suspects be handed over.

This violent act resulted in the vandalism of court property and a police vehicle was also overturned and set alight.

Police had to use teargas to disperse the violent group.

Minister Cele is adamant that such criminal behaviour will never be tolerated. He has called on police to act swiftly and arrest those responsible.

"While we all condemn the gruesome killing of this young man in Paul Roux, absolutely no one has the right to take the law into their own hands - no matter what the situation is. This type of lawlessness can't be justified nor taken lightly."

Cele has questioned the demonstrators' motives when turning their anger towards the police.

"There is no logic when these protestors burn a police van, which is the same resource that is meant to assist them. It is also baffling why the anger of this community is being directed towards the police, when arrests have been made by the police and the suspects are before the courts." -Cele concluded.

General Cele wishes to remind all South Africans that the right to peaceful protest is part of any democratic society and is enshrined in our Constitution. However, the right to protest is not absolute and it comes with responsibilities.

Media Statement by the Ministry of Police