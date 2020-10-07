Tanzania: Act Wazalendo's Zitto Kabwe Involved in an Accident

Dar es Salaam — The ACT Wazalendo Leader Zitto Kabwe was on Tuesday involved in a car accident on his way from Kalya ward to Lukoma in Kigoma

According to party sources Mr Zitto was on his campaign trail where he is seeking to retain the Kigoma Urban constituency.

A statement issued by the party's communication officer Arodia Peter said the ACT Wazalendo leader was with five other party cadres in his car and all are reportedly safe with minor injuries.

"They have suffered minor injuries though they are complaining of severe pains," she said.

She noted that they were given first aid at the scene of the accident

before being transferred to a health center in Kalya, Uvinza District, Kigoma Region.

More to follow