Angola: Chess Player Adérito Pedro Dies

6 October 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The International Master in chess Adérito Pedro died on Monday night victim of illness, Angop has learnt from a source close to the Angolan Federation of the sport.

1 / 1

Chess player Adérito Pedro (dir)

At the time, the source did not specify the cause of death, but added that the federation was surprised when it learnt of the death of the athlete.

While he was ill, the governing body had set up a team to support the player, stressed the source, adding that he had visited Adérito Pedro at his home in the afternoon before the tragic event.

Considered one of the country's best chess player, the athlete of 1º de Agosto has a playing strength of 2,301 points.

Adérito Pedro is the first Angolan to achieve the Norma de Mestre and also the first to win in 1993, an African junior championship, at the time he was 14 years old.

44 years old, he has six national trophies and several participations in the Olympics, having won a bronze medal for individual performance.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Amina Mohamed & Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Contend for Top WTO Post
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Kenya Mulls Army's 2021 Withdrawal From Somalia

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.