Angola: Chess Player Adérito Pedro Dies

Luanda — The International Master in chess Adérito Pedro died on Monday night victim of illness, Angop has learnt from a source close to the Angolan Federation of the sport.

Chess player Adérito Pedro (dir)

At the time, the source did not specify the cause of death, but added that the federation was surprised when it learnt of the death of the athlete.

While he was ill, the governing body had set up a team to support the player, stressed the source, adding that he had visited Adérito Pedro at his home in the afternoon before the tragic event.

Considered one of the country's best chess player, the athlete of 1º de Agosto has a playing strength of 2,301 points.

Adérito Pedro is the first Angolan to achieve the Norma de Mestre and also the first to win in 1993, an African junior championship, at the time he was 14 years old.

44 years old, he has six national trophies and several participations in the Olympics, having won a bronze medal for individual performance.