Ghana: Street Academy, Between Pictures Donate to Students

6 October 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Linus Siaw Nartey

The Street Academy, a non-profit sports and culture institution in collaboration with Between Pictures Project Org, donated learning materials to students and children within the James Town Community in Accra at the weekend.

Children between the ages of seven and 17 from primary to Senior High Schools (SHSs) benefited from the initiative where exercise books, pens, pencils, uniforms and face masks were shared to 150 children to equip them ahead of the new academic year which resumes in January 2021.

Other beneficiaries were SHS 2 and JHS 2 students who are resumed school yesterday.

Speaking to the Times Sports, Miss Melina Mennella, a Human Rights Lawyer, said the donation was to support students of the institution and children who reside within the community, especially in the COVID-19 era in a bid to give them the confidence they need to prepare for the new academic term.

She said the focus was not only on education but also provide good drinking water to deprived countries, feed the hungry on the streets, support young entrepreneurs and provide shelter to children who cannot provide for themselves.

Speaking at the event, Director of Street Academy, Atta Lartey, said the 25-year-old institution exposes the hidden talents of less fortunate children in sports, drama, music and non-formal education.

According to him, children between the ages of 10 and 14 do not stay in the academy for more than three years and during that period "the child's area of interest will be identified after which the academically inclined gets enrolled in schools and will be given the needed support every academic term."

Each child was provided with 10 exercise books, two pencils, two pens each and face mask.

