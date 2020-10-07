Mali/Ghana: Kudus, 3 Others Out of Stars Double-Header ... Against Mali, Qatar

6 October 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Nana Bentsi Oduro

Black Stars Head Coach, C.K Akonnor will miss the services of four players invited for the double friendly against Mali and Qatar respectively as he takes charge of his first game on Friday.

First choice goalie and deputy captain, Richard Ofori of South African side, Maritzburg United is out due to constraints in visa acquisition.

Sporting Lisbon left-back Lumor Agbenyenu and in-form striker John Antwi of Pyramids FC in Egypt may also miss the game under similar circumstances.

Ajax Amsterdam midfielder Kudus Mohammed is also out of the squad after suffering an injury and was absent from the Ajax starting team that played against FC Groningen in the Dutch Eredivisie over the weekend.

However, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has requested for his presence at the games.

Akonnor decided to stick with the goalkeeping pair of Lawrence Ati Zigi and Razak Abalora for both games with Ofori out.

He, however, handed late call-ups to Turkey-based duo, striker Caleb Ekuban of Trabzonspor who last featured for the Stars at the 2019 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in 2019 and defender Joseph Painstil, who recently made the switch from Racing Genk in Belgium to MKE Ankaragucu.

Ekuban would replace Antwi whiles Painstil would fill in for Agbenyenu.

Confirming the news via phone, Ghana Football Association (GFA) spokesman, Henry Asante Twum, explained that the work permit of the three players had expired and the process required two weeks to complete in Turkey; essentially ruling them out of the games to be played on Friday, October 9 and Monday, October 12.

On Kudus, Mr Asante said the GFA was negotiating with Ajax to have him join the squad to be assessed by GFA officials and also to hold discussions with Akonnor.

He added that Ekuban and Painstil's late inclusion was merited as the two have performed creditably at their respective clubs.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times.

