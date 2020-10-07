Sudan: Prime Minister Briefed On Health Situation in Northern State

6 October 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Prime Minister, Dr Abdulla Hamdouk was informed on health situation in the Northern State.

This came when he received in his office Monday Wali (governor) of the Northern State, Professor Amal Mohamed Izz-Eddin, in presence of the Acting Federal Health Minister, Dr Osama Ahmed Abddul- Rahim, .

The Wali of the Northern State expressed in a press statement that she briefed the Prime Minister on efforts made by the government of the State to fight fever epidemics that spread across the State , referring to more support the State government needs to combat these fevers.

Prof. Amal pointed to financial support provided by the Federal Health Ministry representing in providing the medical needs pertinent to fighting the disease carriers, providing medical support to hospitals and health centers in the State in addition to providing medicines and equipment of spraying.

She pointed to importance of holding training sessions for the health cadres and development of healthcare centers.

The meeting also tackled preparations for the Winter agricultural season through provision of inputs and application of the resolution (206) concerning ownership and use of lands in the Northern State.

Read the original article on SNA.

Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

