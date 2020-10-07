Cameroon: North West - Hopeful Day One Enrolment in Schools

Regular Monday ghost towns did not help matters, but the North West region enroled encouraging pupils and students on day one of the 2020/2021 academic year.

From the look of things, the sun may shine on the 2020/2021 academic year in the North West Region. Unlike the previous three years, schools resumption this time around received more voices and blessings for effective teaching and learning. In effect, most boarding schools in Bamenda were on duty on October 5, 2020 with students who answered present in dormitories over the weekend. It was evident when the D.O and Mayor of Bamenda II Sub division, Nicolas Nkongho and Chenwi Peter went sizing up the situation, on-the-spot at Our Lady of Lourdes College, PHS Mankon and PCHS Bamenda. GBHS Bamendankwe was also on duty with a negligible number of students.

Away in Donga Mantung Division, the Divisional Delegate, Oliver Tarshili summed up the day one as , impressive with all schools on duty in Misaje Subdivision. Back-to-school enthusiasm is reported in the division and Oliver Tarlishi revealed that some 2132 students were in schools and some 218 lessons were taught in about 22 colleges monitored for an overall, day one activity percentage of 64.5.

Elsewhere, in elementary education, the Regional Delegate, Wambeng Wilfred Ndong told Cameroon Tribune that some 15 primary schools were on duty in Oku and Noni Subdivisions of Bui with 1348 pupils available for the learning process. He said, Nkambe, Misaje and Ako Subdivisions featured several pupils in schools at press time. Back in Bamenda, Ecole des Champions in the neighbourhood of Up Station received an impressive number of pupils with a very timid outing at G.S Bamenda, Up station . Wambeng Wilfred concluded that day one was timid but hopeful.