Cameroon: Bamenda - Councils Train On Elaboration of CDP

6 October 2020
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

This is to assist in the transfer of competences in the areas of planning and programming and to enhance its ability to update its Annual Investment Plans.

Councils in this era of decentralization are the closest autonomous administrative and financial units that cater for the needs of their local populations. The government of Cameroon is engaged in the process of transferring greater responsibilities and local resources to the different councils. With this, the council becomes the focal point for the orientation and management of local development. Unfortunately, most councils, council authorities and personnel are not equipped with competences and capacities related to planning and programming that are required to aid the councils function efficiently.

Bamenda I, Bamenda II and Bamenda III councils, like most councils, in the region, do not have a Council Development Plan (CDP) with the qualitative and quantitative needs of all the villages/quarters within its municipality. It is a document like this that will facilitate the proper orientation and management of the development aspirations of the council area. Also most councils are unaware of the vast resources within their municipalities and are thus unable to properly exploit, coordinate and use the resources available for the realisation of the local development of their council area.

With the support of the National Community Driven Program (PNDP), Local Support Organization (LSO), council officials and sector ministries were trained on planning and programming within the framework of the elaboration of the CDP of the Bamenda I, Bamenda II and Bamenda III councils at Bambui recently. The document seeks to assist the councils to cope with the transfer of competences in the areas of planning and programming and to enhance its ability to update its Annual Investment Plans subsequently.

The objective of the workshop was to reinforce the capacities of local actors on the 2nd phase of the elaboration of CDP of the councils of Bamenda I, Bamenda II and Bamenda III. Specifically, the training informed and sensitized stakeholders on the planning and programming after the 1st phase which focused on diagnosis, presented a brief result of diagnosis carried out in all the quarters/villages, announced the steps of the process of planning and programming of the councils and finalized the elaboration process of the CDP of these councils.

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

