Somalia: Somali Military Kills Ten Al-Shabaab Fighters Including Senior Commander in Lower Shabelle Region

6 October 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somali National Army (SNA) forces on Monday killed ten Alshabab militants including two senior Alshabab officials in a military operation near Barire town in Lower Shabelle region, military official confirms.

The two senior operatives were identified as Isse Timaweyne also known as Abu Dhere who was in charge of who was Alshabab operations and Qorey who was in charge of Zakat in the region.

Ahmed Hassan Siyad, 143 Section Commander of the Somali National Army told the military-owned radio that the successful operation conducted to flushing out terrorists and disrupting their plans to terrorize the residents in the Lower Shabelle region.

"We discovered the militants' presence in the area and launched an attack on them, killing 10 of their fighters including two officials," Siyad said

This comes hours after the military killed four Alshabab fighters in Middle Shabelle on following fierce fighting on Monday.

Alshabab group has been fighting in Somalia since 2007 to topple the internationally recognized government and establish Sharia law-based and understood in their own interpretation.

The group was driven out of Mogadishu in 2011 by the Somali military and the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) but they still carry out attacks in the capital and elsewhere.

