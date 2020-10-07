Ghana: President Inaugurates 60-Bed Capacity Tepa Hospital

Tepa — A 60-bed capacity Ahafo Ano North Municipal Hospital in Tepa, Ashanti, was yesterday inaugurated by the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The project is the third among nine hospital projects awarded to Euroget De-Invest, an Egyptian firm, that has been completed, with the earlier ones in Wa in the Upper West and Kwabenya in the Ga District of the Greater Accra Regions.

Addressing a durbar of chiefs and people during the last day of his three-day working tour of some parts of Ashanti, Nana Akufo-Addo noted it was very important for management of the facility to ensure its maintenance in order to ensure longitivity.

He congratulated and thanked Euroget De-Invest for a good and excellent work done providing a state-of-the-art hospital facility.

He assured the people of Tepa of improving development in the area which included completing stalled market project, dormitories for the Tepa Nursing School, among others.

The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Euroget De-Invest, Dr Said Deraz said the ultra-modern hospital was built to the highest standards and equipped with state-of-the-art equipment comparable to the best in Africa and beyond.

According to Dr Deraz the facility and its equipment was in line with the President's vision to provide good health care to the good people of the country.

The Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman Manu, on his part said government was committed to improving health care in the country considering the massive investment by the government in the health sector.

He appealed to the people of Ahafo Ano North to vote for the New Patriotic Party for them to continue their good works in the country.

The President during his tour in the Ahafo Ano Municipal North also commissioned the Tepa warehouse project, cut sod for the phase two and three of Tepa town roads.

He also commissioned a six-unit classroom block and inspected an ongoing construction of boys' dormitory at Mankranso Senior High School as well as inspected the ongoing works of Mankranso town roads.