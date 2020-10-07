Ghana: Tamale, Sangnarigu Suffer Devastating Flooding

6 October 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

DisplaHundreds of families in Tamale metropolis and Sangnarigu municipality of the Northern Region have had their houses flooded.

The flooding followed torrential rains on Sunday evening.

The three hours of rains in the area did not only flood homes and roads, but also collapsed some houses, rendering occupants homeless.

Public buildings such as mosques and churches were also flooded.

Some of the flood victims said they had to jump through their windows to avoid being drowned by the flood waters.

They added that the floods carried away their personal belongings such as fridges, sound systems, television sets and mattresses or destroyed them beyond repairs.

Market women who could not cross the flooded portions of the roads leading to their homes said they had to abandon their wares in order to run for their lives.

The heavy rain caused dams to overflow their banks, destroying food crops.

Mr Matawakilu Shani, one of those affected at Gumani in the Sangnarigu municipality, in an interview with the Ghanaian Times on Monday morning, said the whole municipality was flooded and people were counting their losses.

He said it was a miracle that nobody in his household was carried away by the flood.

Mr Shani, however, expressed worry that mattresses, foodstuffs and other items got destroyed.

Another victim, Nafisa Abukari, also told the Ghanaian Times that all their electrical gadgets were destroyed by the flooding.

She indicated that she and her family abandoned their house last night and put up with a friend in another suburb.

"I am pleading with the authorities to find a lasting solution to this flooding. In fact, we here are suffering too much," Madam Nafisa said.

At the time of filing this story, officials of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) were visiting the affected communities to assess the extent of damage done by the flooding.

The worst-affected communities included Gumani, Waterworks, Nyohini, Kobilimahugu and Kalariga

