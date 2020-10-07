Ghana: Adhere to Covid-19 Protocols, Local Clubs, Stakeholders Told

The Professional Footballers Association Ghana (PFAG) has encouraged stakeholders to abide by guidelines and protocols drawn up to prevent possible spread of the COVID-19 pandemic across match venues - once football activities return in November.

All football activities in the country were suspended on March 15 following the directives given by the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo amid the spread of the deadly virus.

After six months of inactivity, the President disclosed during his 17th address to the nation on the country's coronavirus response, the return of football from October 30, 2020 after lifting restrictions on football activities.

Since the announcement, football clubs and stakeholders have began to put in place measures for the return of the game with the Ghana Football Association (GFA) announcing that its flagship competition, the Ghana Premier League (GPL) will return on Friday, November 13, 2020, while, the Division One League kicks off on December 3 with the Women's Premier League following due on January 2, 2021.

Ahead of this, the player welfare body is asking clubs to stay in line with the preventive measures to avoid the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A statement by the Association, said "it has noted with great satisfaction the commitment by stakeholders to ensure health measures are at the forefront of any preparations for the recommencement of the domestic game we all love."

This, the statement noted, comes against the backdrop of ongoing mandatory COVID-19 tests by various Ghana Premier League clubs, as they gear up for their pre-season training regimen.

"Players and technical staff of Asante Kotoko and Karela United are among the most recent to undergo the testing," the statement mentioned.

Declaring to continue to stand by them through these difficult times, the PFAG on behalf of all Ghanaian professional footballers reiterated its firm belief that together "we can win the fight against the global pandemic by ensuring that we all stay true to the clearly outlined safety measures."