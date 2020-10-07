Ghana: North Tongu DISEC Blamed for Growing Fear of Insecurity in Battor

6 October 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Alberto Mario Noretti

Ho — The continuous 'inaction' of the North Tongu District Security Council (DISEC) in the wake of the disturbances by the Western Togoland separatist group in the Battor area, is adding to the growing fear and anxiety among the people of the area, according to Togbe Patamia Dzekle VII, Paramount Chief of Battor.

He told the Ghanaian Times in an interview in Ho last Friday that the failure of the DISEC to hold discussions with the chiefs of Battor about the chaotic developments in the area was another serious cause for worry.

The interview preceded the meeting between national security heads and the Volta Regional House of Chiefs (VRHC) over the recent activities of the separatist group in parts of the Volta Region.

Togbe Patamia Dzekle, who is president of the Battor Traditional Council, said that there had been precursors to the recent activities of the secessionist group since 2019, and the chiefs duly informed the security agencies about the presence of the insurgents in the area.

It is, therefore, mind-boggling that little was done to pre-empt the latest activities of the group, the paramount chief maintained.

For instance, he revealed that when some 200 alleged secessionists were spotted some time last year, setting up training camp in the forest near Nyatikpo-Battor, the chiefs and elders of the community quickly informed the DCE, Mr Collins Arku, who is head of the DISEC, and the group was repelled from the area.

However, Togbe Patamia Dzekle said that the "strangers" returned to the area on September 7, this year, ostensibly to cause mischief again, and the chiefs informed the security agencies accordingly.

Then on September 24, at about 7pm, the Nyatikpo-Battor community got wind of the presence of the insurgents again and that information was passed to the security agencies without delay.

At that juncture, Togbe Patamia Dzekle said that the DISEC assured the chiefs and the entire community that the security agencies were in control of the situation.

That, notwithstanding, alleged members of the separatist group attacked the Aveyime Police Station the following day, assaulted the officers and made away with guns, a duty vehicle from the station; and also carried out a similar attack at the Battor Police Station, and the North Tongu District Assembly premise at Battor-Dugame.

The attackers also blocked the Sege-Battor road and the Dove-Mepe-Battor road, the Tema-Aflao road at Dove Junction, to unleash terror on innocent people.

To add insult to the injuries of the Nyatikpo-Battor in particular, armed police personnel besieged the community at about 5pm and stormed the house of the chief, Togbe Glala III, and then ordered him and his family members to lie down in a prostate position.

The policemen then broke into the rooms to conduct searches but found nothing, Togbe Patamia Dzekle added.

"Later that day, there was sporadic shooting in the Nyatikpo-Battor community as a result of which one person was shot and killed and carried away in the bucket of a police pick-up vehicle," he told the Ghanaian Times.

Togbe Patamia Dzekle urged the government to promptly and thoroughly investigate the incidence of September 25, and come out with firm lasting measures to forestall such occurrences, for life to return to normal in the area.

"The chiefs and people of the Battor Traditional Council disassociate themselves from the barbaric activities of any group seeking to undermine the sovereignty and security of Ghana," he affirmed.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

