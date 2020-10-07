Ghana: Prof. Opoku-Agyemang Can Become First Female Pres - Odikro

The Odikro of Gomoa Buduburam in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region, Nana Kojo Essel, has stated that the running mate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, can become Ghana's first female president.

According to the traditional ruler, who is looking forward to seeing a female occupy such position in the near future, said Prof. Opoku-Agyemang was the best possible person, from all indications.

Against this conviction, he has encouraged the NDC running mate, not to only consider herself as the first female Vice President of the country, if the NDC wins rather look at the 'bigger prize of the first female President of Ghana.

Nana Essel made the observation at his palace at Buduburam at the weekend when the NDC vice presidential running mate, Professor Opoku-Agyemang paid a courtesy call on him and his elders, as part of her working visit of the Central Region.

He assured her, a former Minister of Education, of outmost support and assistance from him and his people towards the realisation of political feat especially when she was a daughter of the region.

Nana Essel also extolled Prof. Opoku-Agyemang, an educationist, as being compassionate, careful, committed, understanding and selfless, attributes of a person Ghana needed to help solve numerous challenges facing the country today.

On her part, the NDC running mate said "the party is for the people by the people and this is why we consulted all shades of people throughout the country for their input into our manifesto, aimed at addressing the real issues facing the populace.

"The NDC is poised to continue with its good works including massive infrastructural development, including plans to dualise the Cape Coast-Accra Highway which passes through Buduburam, in addition, the NDC, when voted into office in this year's elections, will construct a modern market for the people of Buduburam, to promote business growth and development in the community," Prof. Opoku-Agyemang indicated.

She later addressed a gathering of traders, commercial drivers, artisans and fishmongers at Buduburam and Nyanyano Kakraba, during which she introduced the NDC Parliamentary Candidate for the Gomoa East Constituency, Desmond DeGraft Paitoo to the chief and his elders.