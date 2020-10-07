Sudan: Hamdouk to Attend Launching of State of Environment Report

Khartoum — Prime Minister Dr. Abdullah Hamdouk attends tomorrow, Wednesday, at Al Salam Rotana Hotel here, opening session of workshop on launching of the State of the Environment Report.

Secretary General of the Higher Council of Environment and Natural Resources Prof. Rashid Makki Hassan said that the council has completed preparing the report on the state of the environment in Sudan, which covers the period from 2011-2020, explaining that the report was funded by UK Department for International Development through the United Nations Development Program.