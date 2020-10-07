Sudan: Peace and Security Council Reviews Security Situations

Khartoum — The Head of the Sovereign Council, Lt-General, Abdul Fattah Al-Burhan chaired, Tuesday, at the Republican Palace, the emergency session of the Peace and Security Council in the presence of the Prime Minister, Dr. Abdulla Hamdouk to discuss the security situations in the country, specially, Eastern Sudan, and its implications on national security and economy.

At the outset of the session, the meeting hailed the sacrifice of the martyr, Police, First Lieutenant, Badawi Yosef Abdullah, who was martyred in Haya incidents, in eastern Sudan.

Minister of Defense, Maj-General (Ret), Yassin Ibrahim outlined in press statements that the meeting focused on the incidents in Eastern Sudan and briefed by the concerned security bodies, explaining that Eastern Sudan suffers deeply-rooted problems.

"The council took decisive decisions concerning staging of demonstrations and sit-ins, warning that they should not be staged at the expense of the vital utilities, national roads and sea ports" He said.

The Defense Minister underlined that the council affirmed the formation of committees to address East Sudan issues, adding that a preparatory Committee chaired by the member of the Sovereign Council, Lt-General , Ibrahim Jaber to prepare for holding the Comprehensive Constitutional and Consultative Conference for the Citizens of Eastern Sudan concerning the Peace Agreement which signed recently, in Juba.

"The meeting, also, reviewed the living conditions in the country and set up a number of committees to follow up the improvement of the livelihood during the coming period" the minister said.