Sudan: Relief Plane Arrives From Mohammed Bin Rashid Establishment

6 October 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — A plane carrying 100 tons of relief materials extended by Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian & Charity Establishment arrived at Khartoum Airport today as part of the airlift which is being organized by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to support floods-affected people in Sudan.

The support comes at the instruction of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

The relief plane was received upon arrival by UAE Ambassador to Khartoum Hamad Mohammed Humaid Al Junaibi and a number of Sudanese officials, including Social Security Commissioner Izz-Eddin Al-Safi, Director of International Cooperation Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Mohi-Eddin Salim and the Commissioner of Humanitarian Aid, Dr. Ahmed Al-Bashir Ibrahim.

Ambassador Al Junaibi said in a press statement that the relief plane comes in completion of the UAE's airlift to support the Sudanese brothers who were affected by the recent floods that hit the country, noting that nine planes have arrived from UAE till now.

