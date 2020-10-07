Sudan: Court Trying June 30, 1989 Coup Plotters Hears Opening Prosecution Statement

6 October 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The court trying organizers of the coup of June 30, 1989, which is chaired by Justice Issam-Eddin Mohamed Ibraim, heard at its sitting held at Police Officers Training Center here today the opening statement of the prosecution, which was presented by the Attorney General, Taj Al-Sir Ali Al-Hiber, despite objection by the defense team and their withdrawal from the session.

Al-Hiber pointed out that the statement of the prosecution is based on the Constitutional Document, which stipulated that the officials of the former regime shall be held accruable for crimes they have committed since 1989.

He added that investigations showed that the accused persons belonged to a political organization, especially the civilian ones, who benefitted from the military wing.

The plotting and planning was made jointly by the civilian and military persons and all participated in the implementation of the coup, Al-Hiber said.

The Attorney General added that the statement accused the defendants under Article 96A and C of the Criminal Law, 1983 -undermining the constitutional system, Article 78 - Criminal complicity- and Article 56 of the Armed Forces Act, 1986.

On his part, Advocate Abdel-Basit Sabdarat presented on behalf of the Defense team their objection to assumption by the Attorney General to presenting of the prosecution statement, saying that the Attorney General is plaintiff in the case who should be neutral.

