Sudan: Ministry of Labor Embarks On Reviewing National Strategy for Older Persons

6 October 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Head of Department of Social Welfare and Rural Development at the Ministry of Labor and Social Development Mohamed Hussein Abdel-Gadir has affirmed that the ministry gives concern to older persons' welfare in recognition to the role they played in the society.

This came when Abdel-Gadir addressed a workshop held on Tuesday at the ministry on reviewing the national strategy on older persons' rights.

It is to be noted that the world marked on Oct 1.the International Day of Older Persons.

