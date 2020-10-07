Ghana: Govt to Employ 3,456 Allied Health Professionals

6 October 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Kingsley E.hope

Kumasi — The Ministry of Health has secured financial clearance to employ 3,456 allied health professionals from the end of the year 2020 to 2021.

According to the Registrar of the Allied Health Profession Council, Dr Samuel Yaw Opoku, very soon the Council would open its portal to allow the registration of graduates who were yet to be employed by the government.

Dr Opoku announced this when he was addressing the induction and oath swearing ceremony for 760 Allied Health Graduates in Kumasi, under the theme; "The role of the Allied Health Professional during and post COVID-19."

He said the theme for the occasion was timely considering the various roles allied health professionals have played in the country's fight against the COVID-19 virus which has claimed the lives of some people.

In view of the importance of their various roles, Dr Opoku noted that, the concerns of allied health professions should always attract the needed attention and be treated with the importance it deserved.

He advised the graduates to take the period of their internships which starts on October 5, 2020, to the end of September 2021 seriously, since they were at the second stage of their career development.

Dr Poku urged the graduates to maintain good working standards and accept postings to any part of the country they would be posted to because they were trained to serve and protect the people regardless of where they found themselves working.

He again advised them to use the appropriate ways in solving grievances instead of resorting to strikes, demonstrations and picketing.

Adding his voice to the call, the Board Chairman of the Council, Professor Augustine Kyere, appealed to graduates not to be choosy in postings as poor and vulnerable people were likely to suffer the implication of their actions.

Prof. Kyere again advised them to shy away from bad habits that could be addictive and could affect their service delivery to the people they would be serving.

The ceremony was the fifth held across the country to induct graduates to serve as interns for one year in various health facilities across the country.

Out of the 760 diploma graduates, 205 were nutrition technical officers, 13 prosthetics and orthotics technicians, 98 optical dispensing technicians, 102 physiotherapy technicians, 162 health information technical officers, 199 disease control officers and 60 dental surgery technicians.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Amina Mohamed & Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Contend for Top WTO Post
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Police Unit to Arrest South African Ruling Party's Magashule?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.