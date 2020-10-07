Gambia: Igbo Association in Gambia Gives Covid-19 Relief Package

As part of caring and sharing with their members amid coronavirus pandemic, the IGBO Association in The Gambia last Sunday distributed rice, sanitisers and face masks to its members resident in The Gambia.

The distribution exercise held at New Life Church at Bakoteh, as witnessed mass prayers for one of their late members, who passed away in The Gambia. At the ceremony, members also raised funds to enable them repatriate the remains to his native Nigeria.

In an interview with this reporter shortly after the distribution, Abraham. N. Anyanwu, interim president of IGBO Community in The Gambia, thanked Gambian authorities for creating an enabling environment for Nigerians in the country, citing the cordial ties that bind Banjul and Lagos.

"The gathering is all about to distributing Covid-19 relief packages to our members in The Gambia. But we also it to pray for one of our late members, who passed away in The Gambia".

He underscored the cordial ties that bind the Gambia and Nigeria, something that is visible for all to see.

"We also plan to visit some Gambian families in the coming days and give support where necessary. We thank God for this occasion, because this is all about unity and togetherness so as to move forward."

He indicated that as interim president of the association, he deemed it fit to do everything possible to give support to his fellow members especially those who cannot acquire their daily bread.

"So this is a small contribution to every member of the community," he said, while thanking members for their support.

Comrade S.I.G Anusioniou, chairman of the IGBO Task Force in The Gambia, hailed the leadership role of the current interim president especially when it comes to the welfare of their members.

"IGBO people have been here for over 27 years, from one leadership to the other. We thank God for this provision", he added.

Mr Anusionu disclosed that the IGBO Community is building a multi-purpose center at Sinchu Alagie, adding that the move is all geared towards contributing to national development.