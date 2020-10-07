Sudan: Mandate of Independent Expert On Human Rights in Sudan Ended

6 October 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Geneva — The Human Rights Council unanimously has adopted a resolution ending the mandate of the independent expert on the situation of human rights in Sudan.

The Sudan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Mission in Geneva, Ambassador Ali bin Abi Talib Abdul Rahman, noted during his address to the member states of the council during the decision-making session, that the council's unanimous adoption of this resolution reflects the international community's welcome to the positive developments in Sudan regarding the promotion and respect for the human rights in Sudan, and at the same time it reflects the support of the international community for the efforts led by the Sudan's government to achieve peace and stability in all parts of the country.

The permanent representative has affirmed the Sudan's commitment to cooperate with all human rights mechanisms, including the Human Rights Council and the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights.

It is worth noting that the Sudan had been under the special procedures of the Human Rights Council continuously since 1993.

Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency.

