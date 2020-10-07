Sudan: Cabinet Calls for Roadmap to Implement Peace Agreement

Khartoum — The Council of Ministers chaired by the Prime Minister, Dr. Abdulla Hamdouk heard to a report on the final signing of the peace agreement signed recently, in Juba, between the government and the Armed Struggle Movement

Dr. Hamdouk affirmed the continuation of efforts, during the coming month, for more talks with Commander, Abdul Aziz Al-Hilo who met him in the presence of the President of the Republic of South Sudan, General, Salva Kiir Mayardit.

The ministers, during the meeting called for roadmap to implement the recently signed Peace Agreement.

"The meeting agreed on holding unofficial workshops, during the coming period, to review a number of issues to reach certain declaration to be followed by negotiations" He added.

Culture and Information Minister, the Government Official Spokesman, Fisal Mohammed Salih said the ministers discussed the current difficult living condition the country witnesses and the measures being taken to address the bread and fuel crisis.

The minister has pointed out that the cabinet discussed the situations in Kassala and Port Sudan, referring to the arrangements taken by the government, in this connection.

. He pointed out the importance of dialogue and peaceful discussion and the necessity of an integrated strategy to manage the East crisis, due to the presence of the international intelligence dimension and many complications, which necessitate managing dialogue and spreading the culture of peace.