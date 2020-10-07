Ethiopia: Commencing Schooling Necessitates Synergy, Vigilant Move

7 October 2020
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By Betelhem Bedlu

ADDIS ABABA - The Ethiopian Teachers' Association said it is closely working with the Ministry of Education and other concerned institutions to make the teaching-learning process safe and create stress-free learning environment.

Tilahun Tarekegn, General Secretary of the Association noted that as classes are expected to be programmed in two or three-shift teaching learning fashion, the role of teachers is extremely crucial to come up with a productive education system. Hence, teachers should be more diligent than ever to take the lion's share in due course of making the teaching-learning process more healthy and advantageous.

"Though working beyond the normal hours might create additional burdens to the schools communities, teachers are expected to stand along with the government and the Ministry of Education to back the effort geared towards realizing the national plans."

He further elucidated that as it was not possible to reach all students through the channels devised to communicate pupils earlier, it is planned to revise the uncovered lessons within the first two or three weeks prior to commencing the main subject matter of the next class to which students were freely promoted. "This would help students easily catch up the concepts and harvest what they should have acquired from the previous classes," he said.

He further said that they are closely working with the government to provide public schools with sanitizing materials, masks, water tanks and other necessary preventive equipment.

According to the General Secretary, the Association has set plan to assess the readiness of schools and hold discussions with higher officials of states next week in relation to the preparations made so far to resume teaching learning process.

In a press conference recently held to reveal Ministry's three month performance, Dr. Getahun Mekuria, Education Minister, disclosed that schools which had been serving as quarantine centers will be thoroughly sprayed with disinfectants in advance and get well prepared for schooling.

The Minister further stated that preparations have already been finalized to sanitize schools' compounds in the coming weeks.

He also called on teachers and parents to move in unison to safely pass the tough situation by which the education sector has been entangling following the COVID-19 pandemic impact.

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

