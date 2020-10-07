Ethiopia: Bureau Underlines Traditional Justice System Formal Enclosure

ADDIS ABABA - Oromia Supreme Court Bureau announced that it has planned to incorporate traditional justice system into the formal justice procedure to provide the state community with effective legal service.

Bureau Communication Director, Gonfa Hatoma told The Ethiopian Herald that the Bureau, in collaboration with Oromia Justice Sector Professionals Training and Legal Research Institute has finalized a research done on the implementation of the plan.

He stated that the act of incorporating the tradition into justice institutions is helpful as it saves time, energy; and money that customers are expected to spend, reduce load for the justice institution and enable the community to get fair and corrective justice.

He further noted that the plan is also helpful in reducing the number of cases brought to formal justice system as the number of cases brought to the system annually is very high.

"If we apply the plan properly, the tendency of people to return to the indigenous culture will be high and the trend helps them maintain the time-tested communal value. In so doing, conflicts incited individually or in groups will be highly abridged," he added.

He also reflected that discussions were conducted regarding the significance of the plan and agreement was reached at state council level, and once the research is finalized, the State will draft a policy on the ways of plan implementation.

As to him, the plan will not contravene with both federal and state constitutions rather it is compatible with both exemplifying that the 216/11 legal policy enacted by state that is of paramount importance in encouraging and further bolstering the role of religious and traditional justice