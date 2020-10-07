Ethiopia: President Applauds National Peace Building Effort

ADDIS ABABA - It was noted at the joint session of the House of Federation and House of People's Representatives that Ethiopia has been registering remarkable outcome on peace and stability especially under the leadership of Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed.

President Sahle-Work Zewde on Monday stressed that Ethiopia is maintaining its effort to blossom peace and stability of South Sudan, Eritrean and Africa in general and even the international community has acknowledged and provided the Premier with Nobel Peace Prize for 2019.

According to her, because of the decisive initiative taken to resolve the border conflict with neighboring Eritrea, air transportation is opened to foster people to people tie and help the two nations build trust and nurture development.

She further noted that Ethiopia's role in enshrining peace and stability was extraordinary because main alliance of opposition groups and protesters accepted Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed as a mediator in their political deadlock with the Transitional Military Council (TMC) under certain conditions.

The Ethiopian Herald approached Unity for Democracy and Justice (UDJ) party chairman, Tigistu Awelu to comment on the ascribed efforts. He noted that the rapprochements conducted among the countries of the region, is quite decisive to bring about lasting peace.

As to him, the leadership of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has shown hope and courage to the rest of Africans.

"To be specific, the efforts exerted in the region have helped to curtail proxy wars that had been ravaging the region. Yes, the region is synonymous with displacement and killings of innocents and instability leading millions to remain homeless. In my view, the visionary measures taken over the past years to end conflict and widen political landscape in the country have let Ethiopia focus on building peace and serenity in the region," he added.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Governance Conflict By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

According to Tigistu, Ethiopia takes great share in bringing Riek Machar, leader of the opposition faction, to the front and soothe rivalry for lasting peace; and ending the long "no peace, no war" stalemate between Ethiopia and Eritrea as well as efforts to mediate Kenya and Somalia border dispute etc.

He further underlined that Prime Minister Abiy should keep on consolidating more efforts towards the development of the region than ever before though a lot remains to be done with regard to ensuring lasting peace and tranquility.

He also said that as part of Ethiopia's contribution in ensuring peace and stability in the Horn of Africa in particular and in Africa in general, the Prime Minister leadership has been playing a constructive role that needs to be well applauded.