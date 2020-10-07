Liberia: Govt Orders Autopsy On Bodies of 2 LRA Employees Found Dead October 2

Monrovia — The Government of Liberia, through the Ministry of Justice, has ordered that autopsies be performed on the remains of Albert Peters and Gifty Lamas, two employees of the Liberian Revenue Authority (LRA), who were found dead in Monrovia on October 2, 2020.

The decision followed a meeting on Tuesday at the Ministry of Justice with the families of the deceased to update them on the state of the investigation.

The Minister of Justice and Attorney General Frank Musa Dean directed that representatives of the families be allowed at every stage of the autopsy exercise.

The families, according to Minister Dean, are also availed the option of bringing in pathologists of their choosing to participate in the examination or conduct an independent examination, as government emphasizes its determination to conduct an open and impartial investigation in order to find the cause of the unexplained deaths.

Meanwhile, as the investigation unfolds, the public is urged to remain calm and refrain from conjectures that could serve no useful purpose, but to undermine the process.