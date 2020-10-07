Liberia: Pres. Weah Makes Additional Appointments in Government

6 October 2020
Liberia News Agency (Monrovia)

Monrovia — The President, Dr. George Manneh Weah, has made additional appointments in Government affecting the Ministries of Commerce and Industry, Labor and the Liberia Civil Aviation Authority (LCAA) with immediate effect.

Those appointed by the President on Tuesday, October 6, and subject to confirmation by the Liberian Senate where applicable are Mr. George D. Wolo, Deputy Minister for Commerce and Mr. Thomas Goba, Deputy Minister for Industry at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

At the Ministry of Labor, Cllr. Charles Gibson is named Minister and Zoe Mensah as Assistant Minister/Trade Union Affairs and Mr. Moses Kollie becomes Director General at the Liberia Civil Aviation Authority,

