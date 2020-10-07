Namibia: Trustco Junior Tennis Tourney

THE first Trustco sponsored junior tennis tournament of the year will be held in Windhoek at various clubs this coming weekend.

Despite the difficulties posed by Covid-19, junior tennis has continued to grow with regular tournaments this year, which were keenly contested.

Trustco's head of corporate communications, Neville Basson reiterated their support for junior tennis.

"Our tennis players have shown that not even a pandemic or unusual conditions can deter them from reaching their full potential. We, as Trustco, will be with them all the way in reaching the pinnacle of their potential in a very difficult year. We sincerely hope that the good energy and inspiration that Roger Federer brought to our players earlier this year will rub off onto our young ones in the future," he said.

"With a high number of entries expected for this upcoming tournament, we foresee a weekend of passion and grit from our players, eagerly supported by their enthusiastic parents," the chairperson of Junior Tennis Namibia, Santie van der Walt said.

"Trustco has always been a trusted partner year in and year out, making sure that top quality players come through the ranks. The tournament will also be quite an appetiser for the final Trustco Junior Masters Tournament that will follow in less than a month's time. Trustco's visionary investment in the youth is surely paying dividends on the courts," she said.

The different venues earmarked for the tournament are the Police courts, CTC, DTS and SKW courts.

The tournament gets underway at 14h00 on Friday and will continue at 08h00 on Saturday.