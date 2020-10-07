Nigeria: Nasarawa Governor Presents Seven Bills to State Assembly

The Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, last Monday presented seven executive bills to the state House of Assembly for consideration and subsequent passage to fast-track development in the state.

Speaker of the Assembly, Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, announced this after Majority Leader of the Assembly, Tanko Tunga, presented the seven bills on behalf of the governor during its proceedings.

Consequently, the Speaker scaled the bills through first reading and slated October 12, 2020, for second reading of a bill for a Law for the Establishment of the Nasarawa State Hospitals Management Board, Law 2020, and for other matters connected thereto.

Also, the bill for a law to Repeal and Re-Establish the Nasarawa State Primary Health Care Board and other matters related thereto, scaled through first reading.

The Speaker also slated October 13 for second reading of a bill for a Law to Establish the Nasarawa State Drugs and Supplies Management Agency and for other matters connected to it, as well as a bill for a Law to Establish Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital, Lafia, and for other matters related thereto.

He equally slated October 14 for second reading of a bill for a Law to Establish the Nasarawa State College of Nursing and Midwifery in Lafia, and other matters related thereto; a bill for a Law to establish the Nasarawa State Contributory Health Scheme 2020 and other related matters as well as a bill for a Law to Provide for the Compulsory Medical Treatment and Care for Child Victim of Sexual Violence and for related matters in the state.