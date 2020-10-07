Nigeria: NFF Asks 21 States to Pass Violence Against Persons Prohibition Act

7 October 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Tobi Soniyi

The Nigerian Feminist Forum (NFF), has urged states that are yet to domesticate the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Act to do so.

Rising from a two-day workshop on the VAPP Act in Abuja yesterday, NFF's Focal Person, Chinonso Okechukwu, said the domestication of the law had become imperative in view of the endemic cases of gender and sexual-based violence that took place as COVID-19 ravaged the country.

In a communiqué issued yesterday, the NFF in conjunction with other feminist groups: CARA Development Foundation, Women and Girlchild capabilities, Gombe VAPP Alliance, Dofoundation International and State of Emergency GBV, among others, urged state governors across the country to domesticate and create awareness of the law, as a way of preventing Sexual and Gender Based Violence (SGBV) in the society.

The group recalled that the federal government had passed the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Act on May 25, 2015 to eliminate violence in private and public life as well as prohibit all forms of violence against persons; provide maximum protection, effective remedies for victims, punishment for offenders and for related matters.

However, the NFF expressed concerns that despite the significance of this Act in the development of the country as a whole, 21 states were yet to domesticate the Act as at October 6, 2020.

It listed the states to include: Imo, Adamawa, Bayelsa, Nasarawa, Cross River, Kogi, Borno, Yobe, Kebbi, Taraba, Gombe, Niger, Jigawa, Ondo, Kwara, Sokoto, Zamfara, Kano, katsina, Delta, Rivers.

The communiqué read, "We (the NFF) demand that states that are yet to domesticate the VAPP Act should do so immediately, in addition, commit resources in its annual budget for the effective implementation and enforcement;

"To develop state road maps for the implementation of the VAPP Act;

"Adopt a multi-sectoral approach to implement, monitor and evaluate implementation of the law by aligning the linkages between gender equality and each sector of government and ensuring the necessary budgetary allocations.

"Take all necessary actions to ensure that the provisions of the VAPP Act are mainstreamed in all national and state policy decisions, legislation, development plans, programs and activities in all spheres of life and meet the reporting requirements as agreed upon;

"Hold consultations widely with civil society organisations working on women's rights issues, women's groups, citizens' groups and other strategic stakeholders when developing plans for implementation and review;

"Repeal all existing laws that are discriminatory against women and ensure the protection of the rights of all women and their human dignity in accordance with the VAPP Act and other international human rights instruments like the Convention on the Elimination of all forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW) and Maputo Protocol;

"The Federal Ministry of Women Affairs to lend support through state ministries of women affairs who have difficulties in planning, budgeting, implementation and reporting of their human rights and women rights responsibilities."

Earlier, Coordinator, Imo State Committee on Ending Against Women and Girls, Mrs. Majorie Ezihe, had explained that the VAPP Act was not only about women but both males and females.

She said that the workshop was aimed at deepening the dialogue on the need to raise the level of advocacy and awareness of the Act.

She decried the lack of awareness of the Act particularly at the local communities which she said had led to a spike in gender based violence especially incest.

"Imagine a father raping his four-year-old daughter or an uncle defiling his three-month-old niece; One begins to wonder what could lead a man to committing such a crime.

"It is so sad that in the communities, the community leaders will advocate Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) which is very wrong.

"Sometimes, poverty too is a factor and these are the type of things VAPP intends to address as it has a penalty for anyone who tries to advocate ADR for such a heinous crime as rape."

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Amina Mohamed & Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Contend for Top WTO Post
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Kenya Mulls Army's 2021 Withdrawal From Somalia

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.