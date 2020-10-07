Liberia: Charles Sirleaf Demands Payoff

Former deputy executive governor of the Central Bank of Liberia, Mr. Charles Sirleaf, who was vindicated of all criminal charges months ago by the court, is demanding payoff from the Liberian government for illegally replacing him at the Bank, while he was battling lawsuit filed against him by the State.

Making the disclosure recently during her confirmation hearings in the senate's conference room at the Capitol, newly appointed deputy executive governor of the CBL, Madam Nyemadi Pearson said, Mr. Sirleaf argues that he was neither dismissed by the government nor his five years tenure service at the Central Bank has ended, but was replaced.

According to her, Mr. Sirleaf is requesting the government to make payment in six installments since the country's economy is in recession. Mr. Charles Sirleaf is one of the sons of ex-President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf. He argues that while facing indictment from the government, President George Weah announced Madam Pearson as his successor, creating a situation where he may not return even after a not guilty verdict was declared in his favor by the high court of the land.

He was serving a second term as deputy executive governor of the CBL before his indictment along with others by the Weah administration for alleged involvement in the reportedly missing LRD16 billion saga. He is seeking every available means to engage the authorities for his remaining salaries.

On March 05, 2019, the Government of Liberia charged the experienced Liberian banker with economic sabotage in connection with the unlawful printing of excess local currency notes worth millions of dollars.

Four other ex-bank officials were also charged, but two are reportedly on the run. The accused have so far made no comments on the allegations. An independent report into the missing millions was released last week.

Mr. Sirleaf, former executive governor Milton Weeks and bank official Dorbor Hagba were charged with economic sabotage, misuse of public money and criminal conspiracy. All other charged except Mr. Sirleaf were released earlier for lack of sufficient evidence.