Liberia: Charles Sirleaf Demands Payoff

6 October 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By E. J. Nathaniel Daygbor

Former deputy executive governor of the Central Bank of Liberia, Mr. Charles Sirleaf, who was vindicated of all criminal charges months ago by the court, is demanding payoff from the Liberian government for illegally replacing him at the Bank, while he was battling lawsuit filed against him by the State.

Making the disclosure recently during her confirmation hearings in the senate's conference room at the Capitol, newly appointed deputy executive governor of the CBL, Madam Nyemadi Pearson said, Mr. Sirleaf argues that he was neither dismissed by the government nor his five years tenure service at the Central Bank has ended, but was replaced.

According to her, Mr. Sirleaf is requesting the government to make payment in six installments since the country's economy is in recession. Mr. Charles Sirleaf is one of the sons of ex-President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf. He argues that while facing indictment from the government, President George Weah announced Madam Pearson as his successor, creating a situation where he may not return even after a not guilty verdict was declared in his favor by the high court of the land.

He was serving a second term as deputy executive governor of the CBL before his indictment along with others by the Weah administration for alleged involvement in the reportedly missing LRD16 billion saga. He is seeking every available means to engage the authorities for his remaining salaries.

On March 05, 2019, the Government of Liberia charged the experienced Liberian banker with economic sabotage in connection with the unlawful printing of excess local currency notes worth millions of dollars.

Four other ex-bank officials were also charged, but two are reportedly on the run. The accused have so far made no comments on the allegations. An independent report into the missing millions was released last week.

Mr. Sirleaf, former executive governor Milton Weeks and bank official Dorbor Hagba were charged with economic sabotage, misuse of public money and criminal conspiracy. All other charged except Mr. Sirleaf were released earlier for lack of sufficient evidence.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

Top Headlines: Liberia

More From: New Dawn

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Amina Mohamed & Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Contend for Top WTO Post
Police Unit to Arrest South African Ruling Party's Magashule?
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.