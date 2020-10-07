Liberia: LNP, NIR and LIS Summoned

The House of Representatives has summoned the Liberia National Police (LNP), Liberia Immigration Service (LIS) and the Executive Director at the National Identification Registry (NIR) to show cause why Liberians should have confidence in the NIR.

The three entities are due to appear in executive session on Thursday, 9 October following a concern raised against the discovery of alleged printing of ID cards that allegedly involves the IT operators at NIR.

Plenary took the decision to invite the LNP, LIS and NIR following a communication from Montserrado County Electoral District #2 Representative Jimmy W. Smith.

According to Representative Smith, his request to invite those entities is based on an alleged syndicate that was discovered on 26 September regarding the alleged fraudulent printing of the Liberia National Identification card at a compound name and styled Masco Clinic and Strong FM Radio station in the Double Bridge community, Jacob Town in Paynesville.

The lawmaker says there is no report from the police concerning this matter up to present.

He says evidences gathered from the compound by the LNP, some of which are available and could be shown in plenary if necessary, show the confiscation of items. According to Rep. Smith, items confiscated by the police were an NIR machine assigned to Margibi County that was criminally brought in the compound by an employee of NIR.

He says multiples ID cards that were printed were found in the possession of one suspect Foday Kenneh, the IT Enrollment Operator at NIR.

Rep. Smith concludes that this act is intended to subvert the sanctity of the citizenship and democracy which is a felony, a serious capital offense that undermines confidence in the entire NIR process.