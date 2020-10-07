Kenya: K'ogalo Facing Another Crisis as Polack Fails to Show Up

The fate of Gor Mahia coach Steven Polack now hangs in the balance after he failed to return to the country over the weekend as expected.

Polack left Kenya on September 12 for a 10-day holiday but it is now unclear whether the Briton will return to the country any time soon.

In his absence, the club has been under the tutelage of assistant coach Patrick Odhiambo.

According to club vice chairman, Francis Wasuna, the 58-year-old tactician was expected in the country last Sunday.

However, the long-serving official told Nairobi News that the coach did not arrive as expected but that they have not received any communicating from him.

"We acknowledge that he may be having some issues, but he has not spoken to us on why he missed his flight over the weekend. As at now I can't say I know his fate but it is an issue we are looking at," Wasuna said.

But Wasuna refuted claims that the coach has been sacked, promising that the club will issue a statement in the event Polack fails to resume his duties.

FRESH DEMANDS

"Our fans should not be worried because Gor Mahia is a big team that can't miss to have a coach. After our meeting we will communicate our decision on Polack's fate of Polack. For now we can't tell what is wrong but we reach a decision after we hear from him," he added.

Gor Mahia Secretary General Sam Ochola also could not confirm or deny if Polack has left the club referring us to chairman Ambrose Rachier who was not available for comment.

Efforts to reach Polack on phone didn't bear fruits as he didn't respond. However, a reliable source within the club confirmed to Nairobi News that Polack has made fresh demands to the club which he wants met before he resumes duty.

The Briton joined K'Ogalo in August last year as a replacement for Turkish-Cypriot coach Hassan Oktay who left for holiday only to tender his resignation from his homeland.