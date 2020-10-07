Nigeria/Algeria: Algeria to Play Eagles With Afcon Winning Squad

Fachry Zella Devandra/Unsplash
(file photo).
7 October 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Temisan Amoye

Algeria coach Djamel Belmadi has named a strong squad for Friday's international friendly against the Super Eagles in Austria.

The 24-man squad features 18 players who won the Africa Cup of Nations 2019 in Egypt. They include Riyad Mahrez, Ismaël Bennacer, Yacine Brahimi and Sofiane Feghouli.

Algeria stopped Nigeria in the semi-final in the dying minutes of a sapping encounter. Mahrez curled home a superb free-kick to deliver the knockout punch with both teams leveled at 1-1. Algeria went on to beat Sadio Mane's Senegal 1-0 in the final.

Some Super Eagles players like Odion Ighalo who has retired, Wilfred Ndidi, Oghenekaro Etebo who are injured, and goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi who was faulted for the stunning Mahrez winner, will not play in the match in Austria.

Vanguard

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

