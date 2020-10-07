Liberia: Amb. Kemayah Takes Over As Minister of Foreign Affairs - Promises to Institute Reform At Passport Division

Monrovia — Mr. Dee-Maxwell Kemayah on Tuesday officially took over as Minister of Foreign Affairs with a promise to institute reforms in the passport division of the Ministry by ensuring system and control and the availability of human resources. The new Foreign Minister also made promises of rotating some foreign staff of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"We will ensure that system and control is at its best in the passport division; we will move people from that section who do not belong there even if you have just been appointed. We will also have to rotate some of our foreign staff," he said.

Amb. Kemayah acknowledged the challenges he faced before his confirmation as Minister of Foreign Affairs. In his words, it has been a long difficult journey - a journey he did not solicit and pledged his loyalty to President George Weah and the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC).

He described as "a good man" President George Weah who preferred him over several other equally qualified Liberians and promised to give Liberia what he called value for money in his work as Minister of Foreign Minister.

"I have come to this position to ensure that Liberians get value for money. We come to this job not to go after anyone but the job. You will have problem with me if you don't want to get the job done regardless of your position," he said.

Without mentioning specific names, Minister Kemayah intoned that people in the Ministry were behind the situation surrounding the allegation of sexual harassment but has extended hands of compassion to them because, according to him, he has no malice.

"I don't have malice against anyone, I want everyone to feel free and let's work together, support me to support you, stop the fighting because there is no war to be fought," he added